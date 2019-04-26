Ekiti Hunters Arrest Two Of The Herdsmen 'Killing Farmers, Raping Women And Girls'

The arrested herdsmen were alleged to be among the killer herdsmen that attacked Eda, a community in Ekiti, killing two people. Residents of Ekiti communities have claimed that herdsmen are ravaging their communities, killing farmers and raping women and girls.

by SaharaRevporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

Local hunters in Ekiti State who are part of the Military Joint Task Force have arrested two herdsmen.

The arrested herdsmen were alleged to be among the killer herdsmen that attacked Eda, a community in Ekiti, killing two people.

Residents of Ekiti communities have claimed that herdsmen are ravaging their communities, killing farmers and raping women and girls.

Oba Ebenezer Ogungbemi, Olu of Iyemero, handed over the herders to Police for further investigation.

Speaking on behalf of the hunters after the arrest, Jimoh Eisikin stated that the herdsmen were arrested at the early hours of Friday while parading the community.

“During the onslaught leading to their arrest yesterday, two of our village hunters were attacked with machetes by the evil doers. But for the fact that we were prepared, we got them arrested after chasing them into the bush," he said.

“We brought them to Iyemero and tied them down at the village square with close security monitoring."

Confirming the arrest, Caleb Ikechukwu, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, said a thorough investigation would be conducted.

He said: “Our men have begun investigation into their case and they will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigation.” 

Governor Kayode Fayemi had earlier ordered the deployment of military JTF to patrol black spots in the town and communities sharing boundary with Kwara and Kogi to curb attacks by herdsmen.

SaharaRevporters, New York

