Ekiti Teachers Protest Seven Months Of Unpaid Salaries

Teachers on strike



Secondary school teachers in Ekiti State have trooped out to protest seven months of unpaid salaries.

The teachers were recruited by Ayodele Fayose, the former governor, in September 2018 but have since not been paid.

They also appealed to Kayode Fayemi, current Governor of Ekiti State, to pay the salaries and end their “plight”.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues on Thursday, during the protest, Bayo Omoyeni that they had written letters to Fayemi, his wife, the deputy governor and some traditional rulers urging them to intervene and end the “untold hardship being experienced by the teachers".

He continued: “We want the government to immediately react to our demand and such reaction must be done between now and Monday when we will be resuming for the 3rd term.

“We are using this medium to tell Mr Governor to immediately speak with us. How can the governor set up a panel where none of us was invited to defend our case?

“The news all over the state is that we are politicians; that we are partisan. Now, we want to use this medium to tell him that we are not members of any political party. We are youth of Ekiti State seeking employment and were given employment by the previous administration.

“We went through interviews and letters of employment were given to us. We were deployed to various schools in the state to work. Up till today, there has been no correspondence with us by the present government. The government could owe us salaries, but we demand that the governor speak with us.

“We can’t resume the third term without knowing what is going to happen to the two terms already spent. The governor should save us from psychological trauma by meeting with our representatives. Our people are having problems with their landlords in their areas of postings.

“The information at our disposal is that our counterparts that were employed the same time who are in other vocations had been attended to. We want to see that as discrimination against this crop of teachers. As we speak, nobody has addressed us on the issue of biometric screening that will lead to payment.”

Responding to the teachers' claims, Foluso Daramola, Commissioner for Education, said the government was concerned about the plight of the teachers, adding that the committee set up to look into the circumstances of their employment had almost concluded its work.

