Kcee Tours The East With His New Album



There are two more days before Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, the Nigerian pop star better known Kcee, rounds off his ‘Eastern Conference Tour’ being held to promote his new album released earlier this month.



The Eastern Conference Tour took off in Owerri on April 19, hit Umuahia on April 21, is currently in Enugu , and will end in Awka on April 28.

Kcee titled his new album ‘Eastern Conference’ to give him clear passage into his highlife heritage.

The name of the album was due to the popularity of highlife in the eastern part of the country where he hails from which was why he decided to tour the east due to the nature of the album title.

The nine-track album includes songs such as 'Onye Chimere Eze', 'Doh Doh Doh', 'Yaweh Yaweh Yaweh', 'Oh My Baby', 'Ndi’Oma' and Echi Di Imeh.