Kcee Tours The East With His New Album

The new album ‘Eastern Conference’ gives him a clear passage into his highlife heritage.

by SaharaRevporters, New York Apr 26, 2019


There are two more days before Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, the Nigerian pop star better known Kcee, rounds off his ‘Eastern Conference Tour’ being held to promote his new album released earlier this month. 

The Eastern Conference Tour took off in Owerri on April 19, hit Umuahia on April 21, is currently in Enugu , and will end in Awka on April 28.

Kcee titled his new album ‘Eastern Conference’ to give him clear passage into his highlife heritage.

The name of the album was due to the popularity of highlife in the eastern part of the country where he hails from which was why he decided to tour the east due to the nature of the album title.

The nine-track album includes songs such as 'Onye Chimere Eze', 'Doh Doh Doh', 'Yaweh Yaweh Yaweh', 'Oh My Baby', 'Ndi’Oma' and Echi Di Imeh.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaRevporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
Exclusive SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Popular Nollywood Actress Reveals Harrowing Domestic Violence Story
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment American Pop Star Prince Dead At 57
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
M.I Abaga, Loose Kaynon, Osagie Alonge & AOT2 on the Greatest #LooseTalkPodcast Ever | Episode 82
Entertainment Singer, MI Gets Into A Shouting Match With Music Critic
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Tiwa Savages Comment On Gender Equality Stirs Debate On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Burna Boy Detained In Connection To Robbery
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'Show Oshiomhole Out Before His 'Crass, Ghetto Mentality' Ruins APC'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Killed As Fresh Crisis Breaks Out In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Unable To Get Over The Loss Of His Son, Emiliano Sala's Father Dies Of Heart Attack At 58
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Shuaibu Ibrahim Named New Director-General Of National Youth Service Corps
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kajuru Local Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Danbaba Suntai Was 'Not Competent, Not Certified' To Fly Aircraft That Crashed In 2012, AIB Report Reveals
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ngige Eats His Words, Says Comment On Surplus Of Doctors Misinterpreted
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activist IG Wala Appeals Against 'Unreasonable' 12-Year Jail Sentence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 18 Undergraduates, 14 Others Arrested By EFCC For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ekiti Teachers Protest Seven Months Of Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Cautions Nigerian Govt Against Heeding IMF's Advice On Removal Of Fuel Subsidy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal APC Lawmaker Tells Senators To Sell Three Of Their Five Cars — And Employ Youth With The Proceeds
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad