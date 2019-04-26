Lagos Pardons 20 Death-Row Inmates, Frees 14 Others Who Had Spent Over 20 Years In Prison

According to Adeniji Kazeem, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, those released have been imprisoned for over 20 years and have been studied by a council set up by the state government.

by SaharaRevporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate freedom of 14 inmates while 20 who were sentenced to death were pardoned.

According to Adeniji Kazeem, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, those released have been imprisoned for over 20 years and have been studied by a council set up by the state government.

While handing over the release notes to the prison authorities, Kazeem said the development was hinged on the constitutional power of the Governor to pardon inmates.

He explained that the Governor set up an advisory council to consider cases of the inmates.

Kazeem said: “Prerogative of Mercy is a right recognised under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Section 212(2) of the Constitution provides that the powers conferred on the Governor under Section 212(1) shall be exercised by him after consultation with the Advisory Council of the State on the Prerogative of Mercy as may be established by the Law of the State.”

The commissioner added that those pardoned “have been reformed and ready for reintegration into the society”. He also urged the pardoned inmates to be of good conduct.

Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, Chairman of the Council, stated that the move was a “way of decongesting the prison”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaRevporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kajuru Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activist IG Wala Appeals Against 'Unreasonable' 12-Year Jail Sentence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 18 Undergraduates, 14 Others Arrested By EFCC For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Hunters Arrest Two Of The Herdsmen 'Killing Farmers, Raping Women And Girls'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal APC Lawmaker Tells Senators To Sell Three Of Their Five Cars — And Employ Youth With The Proceeds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'Show Oshiomhole Out Before His 'Crass, Ghetto Mentality' Ruins APC'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Shuaibu Ibrahim Named New Director-General Of National Youth Service Corps
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Killed As Fresh Crisis Breaks Out In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sports Unable To Get Over The Loss Of His Son, Emiliano Sala's Father Dies Of Heart Attack At 58
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kajuru Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activist IG Wala Appeals Against 'Unreasonable' 12-Year Jail Sentence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Asks: Do We Really Have A Commander-In-Chief In This Country?
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Donates $500,000 To Guinea Bissau’s Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Building The Largest Parasites In History By Bright Ogundare
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Danbaba Suntai Was 'Not Competent, Not Certified' To Fly Aircraft That Crashed In 2012, AIB Report Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 18 Undergraduates, 14 Others Arrested By EFCC For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad