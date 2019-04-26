Rivers Gunmen Shoot Bus Driver On East-West Road, Kidnap All The Passengers

The incident occurred on Thursday evening along Emohua axis of the East-West road in Rivers State. The bus was heading to Abua Oduah town when the kidnappers ambushed them along the deadly route, which has become road users' nightmare.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

Jonah Sokolo, a driver with the Abua Odual Local Government Transport Service, has been shot dead by kidnappers.

The kidnappers also made away with all the other passengers in the 30-seater Coaser Bus.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening along Emohua axis of the East-West road in Rivers State.

The bus was heading to Abua Oduah town when the kidnappers ambushed them along the deadly route, which has become road users' nightmare.

Nnamdi Omoni, Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, confirmed the incident but said the details were still sketchy.

Recently, four human heads were chopped chopped off in a cult attack in the same area.

One person who narrated his harrowing experience to SaharaReporters said his brother was a victim of the kidnappers last weekend.

”My brother who is driver was kidnapped from that same Emohua Axis of East West Road; we had to paid N500,000 for them before my brother come out. If this didn't happen to you, you will not understand."

SaharaReporters, New York

