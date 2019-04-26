'Show Oshiomhole Out Before His 'Crass, Ghetto Mentality' Ruins APC'





The North-East Youth Wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has raised concerns about the “crass and ghetto mentality” of Adams Oshiohmole, the National Chairman of the party.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Abubakar Maigari, the secretary of the organisation, the youth wing said this behaviour could collapse the party.

They pointed out that the threat by Oshiomhole and Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, to send away members of the National Assembly who opposed the imposition agenda is "appalling".

The APC Zonal Youth, Abuja chapter, noted that the leadership of the duo of Tinubu and Oshiomhole has created confusion and eventual loss of some states to the opposition in the 2019 elections.

The statement read: “Several members of the ruling party have been lost to the opposition since Oshiomhole became APC National Chairman on June 23, 2018, yet, the looming 9th National Assembly leadership election crisis may threaten the corporate existence of the ruling party. Oshiomhole is now akin to a bull in a China warehouse that has to be guided and shown out quickly, otherwise in less than a year from now, APC shall be confined to the dustbin of history.

“Barely a month after Oshiomhole assumed the APC national chairmanship, 15 senators and 37 House of Representatives members decamped, mostly to the PDP on Tuesday July 24, 2018, just as Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara followed suit later.

‘’Oshiomhole may wish to say it was not his making, but politics is about making creative interventions by muddling through and not reaching out with unguided statements drawn from crass and ghetto mentality.

"Apart from the lawmakers, governors of Benue, Sokoto and Kwara states announced their defections also from the APC to PDP under his watch.

‘’Through Oshiomhole’s pronouncements and actions, Zamfara and Imo governorship crisis were fomented. At the end of the day, APC lost governorship seats in Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Oyo, Benue, Sokoto and with court decisions, also in Zamfara and Osun states.

‘’Senator Ndume and Senator Omo-Agege were separately suspended for 90 legislative days in the defence of APC and Buhari administration policy, yet Oshiomhole wants those who have been hand in gloves and partner with senate leadership to sabotaging Buhari’s government be rewarded.”

