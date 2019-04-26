Shuaibu Ibrahim Named New Director-General Of National Youth Service Corps

Sagir Musa, Army spokesperson in a statement said Ibrahim takes over from S.Z. Kazaure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

Shuaibu Ibrahim of the Nigerian Army University is the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to a new posting released on Friday by Sagir Musa, Army spokesperson, Ibrahim takes over from S.Z. Kazaure.

Musa said Kazaure had been deployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as a Senior Resource Person.

Under the posting, C.A. Bossman from Nigerian Army Archives was moved to Command Schools Services as Director, while E. Angaye is appointed Acting Director, Veterans Affairs Department (Army).

Musa said B. A. Tsoho from Army headquarters’ Department of Civil-Military Affairs had been moved to Nigerian Army Language Institute, as Commandant.

Others are A. A. Goni from 82 Division Education to Army headquarters' Department of civil-Military Affairs as Director Information and F.C. Onyeari from headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Catering.

Musa said S. S. Ibrahim is now Registrar, Nigerian Army University Biu, adding that the postings are with immediate effect.

