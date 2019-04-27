Displaced Bandits Now In Osun, Says Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, has revealed that some of the displaced bandits from Zamfara State are now taking abode in Osun State.

Speaking at the launch of Operation Puff Adder, a special security unit put in place to combat crime in the state, on Friday, the Governor said this was revealed to him in a report made available to him by security agencies.

Calling for more vigilance by the people, Oyetola solicited the cooperation of all to combat crime and make the state safer, saying the security of lives and properties remained the priority of his administration.

He said his government had carried out repairs on the Armoured Personnel Carrier bought by the previous administration and assured the police of continued support to enhance security.

In her remarks, Abiodun Ige, Osun State Commissioner of Police, explained that Operation Puff Adder was an exercise that "stings" crimes and criminality to near extinction.

She said the security unit would use enhanced policing styles of effective guard and patrol; intelligence-led policing; active partnership and engagement of the public and policing with technology.

She said: “Operation Puff Adder is therefore launched today as a massive enlightenment campaign on the need for policing by the body polity.

“The cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders, corporate bodies and government at all levels in bringing a permanent end to incidences of banditry, kidnapping and other crimes is hereby enlisted.

“The loyalty and commitment of all and sundry will pay off in the area of increased commitment and support of the government for the success of this operation to nip in the bud criminal activities."