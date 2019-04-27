JAMB To Release UTME Results 'Anytime Next Week'

JAMB said that effective from when it would officially release the results, all candidates can simply send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 using the same number that was used for registration.

by Sahara Reporters Apr 27, 2019

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told all candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination that they will be able to view their results anytime from April 29.

The 2019 UTME was conducted from April 11 to April 18, and over 1.8 million candidates registered for it. 

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, said this in Abuja on Saturday.

"We are still screening but hopefully, anytime next week, the results will be ready," he said. “Normally, results are expected to be out within 24 to 48 hours as obtained in previous examinations held in 2017 and 2018.

"However, the board does not want this to be business as usual. Hence the programmed delay, which is part of its deliberate effort to properly scrutinize, identify and address all forms of examination malpractice. The board will continue to act decisively with regards to any irregularity discovered even after results are released."

JAMB said that effective from when it would officially release the results, all candidates can simply send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 using the same number that was used for registration.

The result, it said, would be replied as an SMS shortly after.

This process, the board explained, was simplified to eliminate exploitation by business centres and cyber cafés who often take advantage of candidates. JAMB also urged candidates to ignore all messages in circulation on how to check the results, sauing "they were all products of deceit".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Mobilize For ‘Independence Day’ Protest Over University Teachers Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Adekunle Ajasin University’s Vice Chancellor Mimiko Caves To Pressure And Reinstates ASUU Leader And Members
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Resident Doctors In Lagos Suspend Strike
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education The U.S. To Open Four Regional Leadership Centers In Africa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Gubernatorial Debates In Lagos Organized By Youth And Civil Society Organizations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Corpse Of Six-Year-Old Boy Declared Missing Found In Neighbour's Freezer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nine Nigerians Arrested In US For $3.5m Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Onoja: Even If I wanted To Assassinate Someone, It Would Be Someone Who Can Change Votes — Not Austin Okai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ekiti Hunters Arrest Two Of The Herdsmen 'Killing Farmers, Raping Women And Girls'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity World's Oldest Monarch Dies In Kogi At 116 — After 36 Years On The Throne
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerian Pastors and Private Jets: The Future of the Gospel By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Shot Twice In The Head By Fellow Nigerian In South Africa For 'Not Knowing Where Weed Is Sold'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Shuaibu Ibrahim Named New Director-General Of National Youth Service Corps
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion As Governor Ben Ayade Plunges Cross River Into The Atlantic Ocean By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad