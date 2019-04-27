JAMB To Release UTME Results 'Anytime Next Week'

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told all candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination that they will be able to view their results anytime from April 29.

The 2019 UTME was conducted from April 11 to April 18, and over 1.8 million candidates registered for it.



Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, said this in Abuja on Saturday.

"We are still screening but hopefully, anytime next week, the results will be ready," he said. “Normally, results are expected to be out within 24 to 48 hours as obtained in previous examinations held in 2017 and 2018.

"However, the board does not want this to be business as usual. Hence the programmed delay, which is part of its deliberate effort to properly scrutinize, identify and address all forms of examination malpractice. The board will continue to act decisively with regards to any irregularity discovered even after results are released."



JAMB said that effective from when it would officially release the results, all candidates can simply send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 using the same number that was used for registration.



The result, it said, would be replied as an SMS shortly after.



This process, the board explained, was simplified to eliminate exploitation by business centres and cyber cafés who often take advantage of candidates. JAMB also urged candidates to ignore all messages in circulation on how to check the results, sauing "they were all products of deceit".