Nigeria Cannot Have Free And Fair Elections Unless A Revolution Takes Place, Says Sowore

“Unless a revolution happens in this country same way they had in Sudan or probably Algeria, it’s going to be difficult to have free and fair elections. And I’m saying it so that we are not under any illusion that somehow if we continue to talk — it is not a battle of wits — that the democratic space will open up for us to have a country where good people, great ideas can lead the country."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, has said that it is impossible to have free and fair elections in the country unless a revolution happens.

He made the revelation while sharing his experience at the polls on Arise News TV's 'The Morning Show'.

Explaining the urgency of the situation at hand, Sowore said: “Nigerians must understand that unless something drastic happens, we cannot have elections that are won on the basis of ideas.

“They have destroyed the basis for any progressive politics. You cannot have a country where young people who are brilliant, who have ideas, are told to run for councillor while people with antiquated ideas are recommended to be presidential candidates; that’s why the country is the way it is.

“Unless a revolution happens in this country same way they had in Sudan or probably Algeria, it’s going to be difficult to have free and fair elections. And I’m saying it so that we are not under any illusion that somehow if we continue to talk — it is not a battle of wits — that the democratic space will open up for us to have a country where good people, great ideas can lead the country."

When asked if he would have won the election if the younger candidates had come together to present one candidate, he said: “No. Look we had a formidable force but we didn’t have an electoral process which could help those forces to become something. The voting that took place at polling is not what was reported at the collation centres."

Sowore said he was not challenging the results of the election in court because “we do not have the capacity to go back to their own court rooms run by their own people and expect that you will get justice".

"They own the courts, they own the judges and that’s why I said earlier that something will give in in this country," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Onoja: Even If I wanted To Assassinate Someone, It Would Be Someone Who Can Change Votes — Not Austin Okai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Desperate To Find A Way Back To The Front Page Of Newspapers, APC Replies Secondus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency There's No Basis To Return To APC, Says Ortom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ACF: APC Must Guard Against Sharing Power With Minority Parties At National Assembly
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Citizens Should Not Complain About The Kind Of Leadership They Tolerate, Says Sam Adeyemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Corpse Of Six-Year-Old Boy Declared Missing Found In Neighbour's Freezer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nine Nigerians Arrested In US For $3.5m Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Celebrity World's Oldest Monarch Dies In Kogi At 116 — After 36 Years On The Throne
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Onoja: Even If I wanted To Assassinate Someone, It Would Be Someone Who Can Change Votes — Not Austin Okai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Shot Twice In The Head By Fellow Nigerian In South Africa For 'Not Knowing Where Weed Is Sold'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerian Pastors and Private Jets: The Future of the Gospel By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Hunters Arrest Two Of The Herdsmen 'Killing Farmers, Raping Women And Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion As Governor Ben Ayade Plunges Cross River Into The Atlantic Ocean By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rearrest Emilie, Anambra's 'Most Wanted Kidnapper' And 'Killer' Of Chikelue Iloanusi's Father
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad