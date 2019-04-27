Nigerian Shot Twice In The Head By Fellow Nigerian In South Africa For 'Not Knowing Where Weed Is Sold'

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2019

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) says Tony Elochukwu, a Nigerian from Nnobi, Anambra State, has been killed by an unidentified gunman in South Africa.

Prince Ben Okoli, the President of NICASA, said this in a letter to the Consular-General, Nigerian Consulate in Johanesburg.

Three Nigerians had been killed between April 6 and April 9 at different locations in the country.

In his letter, Okoli lamented the death and incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa, saying:  “We received yet again the sad news of the death of another Nigerian in Witbank Mpumalanga province.

“Mr Tony Elochukwu from Nnobi Anambra State was shot twice in the head by an unidentified Nigerian gunman on April 24 at around 2:45pm."

Okoli said that a lone Nigerian man walked to some Nigerians at a restaurant and inquired from them where to get some weed to smoke, but they told him that they did not know where since they do not smoke.

Okoli said the man then pulled out his gun and shot Elochukwu on the head and sped off in a car parked down the street.

He added that a case of murder had been opened at the police station by NICASA Chairman in Mpumalanga, Obeji Chukwuma.

“This look like another case of Nigerian killing one another," he said.

"This ugly trend of Nigerians killed by fellow Nigerians is on the increase and is disturbing to our community. NICASA is deeply worried over the death and continued killings of our citizens in South Africa. People are worried and scared, since none of the perpetrators had been arrested or charged over it.

He appealed to the consulate to pressure the South African police to pursue the case of death of any Nigerian with seriousness.

“The South African police must stop attempting to encourage this killings by lack of investigation and prosecution with aim of bringing to justice every criminal involved in these heinous crimes,” he said.

Before the latest incident, Godwin Adama, the Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate Johannesburg, had condemned the killing of Nigerians at different locations in the country.

“It is clear that as much as any form of criminality and xenophobic attacks against foreigners, including Nigerians in South Africa, is condemnable; the killings do not fit into xenophobic attacks," he had said.

“The cases are the stabbing of a Nigerian, Mr Bonny Iwuola, in Turfontain in Johanesburg on April 6 at about 23:30 hours in front of his house, by unknown assailants, and more of crime-related murder. "Another Nigerian, Gozien Christian, from Agbor in Delta State, was stabbed to death by three unknown assailants. No arrest has been made but cases were opened and police are investigating

the murders.

The third case of murder which happened on the night of April 8 at Sunnyside in Pretoria at the usual place of cult-related murders by Nigerian cult groups.

"All these cases do not appear to be xenophobic," he added. “They are part of the usual crime-related killings in South Africa. Police statistics in South Africa indicate that over 18,000 murders take place in South Africa in a year."

