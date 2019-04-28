Curfew Declared As Tension Rises Over Killing Of 10 In Gombe

Gombe 10 Boys Brigade burial

Palpable tension has continued to rise in the metropolis of Gombe State over the killing of 10 persons during a march by Boys Brigade when a staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) rammed his vehicle into the boys.

SaharaReporters had reported that the NSCDC officer, ASC II Adamu Abubakar, who was driving a Honda car ran into the Easter procession of the Boys Brigade.

It was gathered some youth clashed with the Boys Brigade, while they were attempting to retrieve the remains of those dead for burial rites.

Some members of the brigade and other youths had staged a procession in the metropolis to honour their slain colleagues.

In the process, another group of people intercepted the demonstrators and prevented them from continuing with the procession.

The incident turned violent but was later brought to calm following the intervention of security operatives.

In order to prevent a retaliatory action, the government ordered a curfew to keep the city safe.

A statement issued by James Pisagih, acting Secretary to the State Government, read: “After due consultation with the heads of security agencies in the state in response to the prevailing security situation in the state, especially Gombe metropolis, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo has approved the imposition of a curfew in Gombe metropolis with immediate effect from today April 27 to 28, 6am.”

A resident of the community who confirmed the curfew to SaharaReporters said: “We are now on curfew. The government declared the curfew yesterday and it will elapse today. The city is getting calm now."

The government noted that the situation would be reviewed when the state is perceived to be peaceful.