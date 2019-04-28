Dangote Bemoans Low Funding Of Education By Nigerian Government

He said: “Student population at the country’s universities has recorded significant increase without a corresponding growth in terms of infrastructure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2019

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has lamented the underfunding of education in Nigeria.

While speaking at the 41st convocation of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Dangote also stressed the need for private partnership to be employed to bolster the quality of education in the country.

Dangote, who constructed a hostel for the institution, also spoke on the increasing number of students in the country without enough infrastructure.

He said: “Student population at the country’s universities has recorded significant increase without a corresponding growth in terms of infrastructure.

“This is a subsisting and growing major challenge as Nigerian public universities continue to grapple with underfunding.

“We do acknowledge that the Federal Government alone cannot shoulder the entire burden of funding tertiary education due to competing needs of other sectors that also demand priority attention.

“This is where Public Private Partnership (PPP) can and should come in to fill the gap. I strongly believe the private sector must go beyond just the payment of 2 per cent education levy."

He also tasked individuals to join hands with governments at all levels to ensure improved funding for tertiary education in Nigeria.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Curfew Declared As Tension Rises Over Killing Of 10 In Gombe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria Cannot Have Free And Fair Elections Unless A Revolution Takes Place, Says Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Dickson Sets Up Committees To Probe Activities Of PDP Leaders During 2019 Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Govt Must Account For Money Spent To Address Insecurity, Says Prof. Sonaiya
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Citizens Should Not Complain About The Kind Of Leadership They Tolerate, Says Sam Adeyemi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Pays N13.8m To Suspended NHIS Secretary, Yusuf
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Corpse Of Six-Year-Old Boy Declared Missing Found In Neighbour's Freezer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity World's Oldest Monarch Dies In Kogi At 116 — After 36 Years On The Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Curfew Declared As Tension Rises Over Killing Of 10 In Gombe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Doctor Suspended, Others Await Verdict As Medical Council Probes Unethical Practices
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion As Governor Ben Ayade Plunges Cross River Into The Atlantic Ocean By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army To Take N1bn Loan Towards Producing Indigenous Armoured Fighting Vehicles
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME 37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Shot Twice In The Head By Fellow Nigerian In South Africa For 'Not Knowing Where Weed Is Sold'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Rearrest Emilie, Anambra's 'Most Wanted Kidnapper' And 'Killer' Of Chikelue Iloanusi's Father
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad