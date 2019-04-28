Dickson Sets Up Committees To Probe Activities Of PDP Leaders During 2019 Elections

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2019

Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, has asked party leaders to submit a report of their activities during Nigeria's last general election.

Although Dickson’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the presidential election with 197,933 votes compared to 118,821 got by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor is not convinced on the activities of the party chieftains and some of his aides.

Speaking while inaugurating the screening panel, Dickson who was represented by Rear Admiral John Jonah, his Deputy and Central Chairman of the committees, he insisted that all involved in the process must cooperate with the members of the committees.

He said: “These committees are to evaluate the performances and roles played by party leaders and government appointees in the last election in the state and ensure the enforcement of 'Operation Deliver your Units'.

“The assignment given to the committees is not aimed at enforcing discipline in the party. Issues of discipline are exclusive preserve of the party leadership.

“All party members, appointees of restoration government are directed to cooperate fully with the committees. The results of various units will be submitted to the party chairman by the Secretary to PDP."

It was declared that the party would provide everything needed to get the report done and all reports would be submitted to the central working committee in seven days.

“You are working in the interest of the party. So, if you make mistakes in some places we will correct you.

“Go with open mind and your report will be submitted in the central working committee within seven days or one working week and we expect you to get everything needed for your work through the party,” Dickson said.

According to The Nation newspaper, the committees were inaugurated in each local government area with Brass, Kolokuma-Opokuma, Ogbia, Ekeremor and Sagbama having six members each.

SaharaReporters, New York

