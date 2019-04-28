Lagos Monarch Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen

Chief Razak Olaseinde Adamson, Baale of Apese Resettlement Scheme of Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, has been declared kidnapped.

According to the family, the monarch has been missing since Tuesday when he left the palace to meet some visitor.

A member of the family told SaharaReporters that the monarch received a call from some people who claimed they were coming to the palace, but he has not returned to the palace since he went to receive them.

“He received a call and was giving directions to the palace to some people over the phone. When he dropped the call, he said he was going to meet them but that was the last time we heard anything from him," the source said.

“We tried to call his phone but it was switched off. As we speak to you, today makes it five days since 7am on Tuesday that he has been missing."

The family claimed to have reported the issue to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, but notable progress is yet to be recorded as the kidnappers are yet to be arrested.

Confirming the development, an officer at Ajiwe station who asked not to be named said some suspects had been arrested and investigation was ongoing.

"The kidnap was reported to the station and we are currently investigating it," she said.

“Those suspected to be the masterminds have been arrested and taken to the kidnapping unit at Surulere division.”

The Police source added that the family had been assured that the Police would work round the clock to secure the monarch's freedom.