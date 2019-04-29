257 Poems Submitted For The Anthology In Memory Of Pius Adesanmi

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2019

The editors of the proposed anthology Wreaths for a Wayfarer in memory of Professor Pius Adesanmi, which will be published in the last quarter of the year by Daraja Press (Canada) and Narrative Landscape Press (Nigeria) respectively, have received 257 poems from within and outside Africa.

The editors, while thanking everyone who submitted their poems for consideration for publication in the anthology, expressed delight at the number, diversity, and quality of the submissions.

“These highly competitive submissions,” Nduka Otiono and Uchechukwu Umezurike said on behalf of the editors “represent the transnational connections of Professor Adesanmi’s life and work.”

They also revealed that a leading Nigerian artist, Victor Ehikhamenor, as well as a notable graphic artist and former Art Director at ThisDay newspaper and Arise Networks, Ochi Ogbuaku, are already working on the cover design of the anthology.

Meanwhile, the large number of submissions for the anthology are already being evaluated in line with the guidelines provided in the call for poems.

The editors have assured the public that all received poems will be fairly assessed irrespective of the reputation of the poets.  Final decisions on submissions will be communicated to all who submitted by the end of May — whether successful or not.

 

Pius Adesanmi

