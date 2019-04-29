371 Rendered Homeless As Fire Destroys 140 Shelters In Borno IDP Camps

He disclosed that 28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, affecting 20 households while 120 shelters were razed and 77 households displaced at Nguro in the fire disaster.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2019

At least 140 shelters were destroyed and 371 persons displaced afresh by fire in two Internally Displaced Persons camps at Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). 

Abdulkadir Ibrahim, NEMA Northeast Information Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the fire incidents affected Flatari and Nguro camps in Monguno on Saturday, adding that28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, affecting 20 households while 120 shelters were razed and 77 households displaced at Nguro in the fire disaster.

He added that about 371 persons were displaced in the fire outbreaks recorded in the two camps.

Ibrahim said the agency was conducting investigations to identify the cause of the fire and appraise the needs of the victims.

According to him, the agency in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency had scaled up activities to support the victims.

SaharaReporters, New York

