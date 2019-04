Muhammed Mahmood, Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Mahmood was abducted alongside his daughter while travelling from Kaduna to Abuja on Monday afternoon.

His driver was not that lucky, as he was shot dead in the operation, which took place around Katari, a village few kilometres from Zuba, an Abuja suburb.