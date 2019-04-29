Police Arrest Jealous Lover Who 'Set Ex-Girlfriend's Family Of Nine Ablaze'

Deji Adenuga, the man suspected to have set his ex-girlfriend's family of nine ablaze In the Okitipupa Local Council Area of Ondo State, has been arrested.

Adenuga was nabbed in Ogun State following "round-the-clock investigations" by the Police.

The suspected arsonist, who is also an ex-convit, set the familiy of his former girlfriend, Titi Sunmonu, ablaze in the Igbodigo area of Ayeka in Okitipupa.

SaharaReporters had reported how the middle-aged man, who had some disagreement with her then girlfriend, brought a jerrycan laden with petroleum in the midnight, gained entrance into the building by breaking a window, and sprayed the family while they were asleep. See Also CRIME Jealous Lover Sets Ex-Girlfriend's Family Of Nine Ablaze — Because He 'Invested Heavily In Her'

A source and Police Inspector confirmed the arrest to SaharaReporters, saying fleeing Adenuga was nabbed in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed Adenuga's arrest to SaharaReporters, saying: "Yes, the suspect has been arrested and he is currently in our custody but we shall parade him tomorrow at the headquarters.

"He was arrested in Ijebu-Ode, under the bridge that leads to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway."