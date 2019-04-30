Boko Haram Members Straight Out Of Sambisa 'Kill 26' At Adamawa Village

At least 26 innocent citizens were killed in a raid on Kudakaya Village, Madagali Local Government Area on Monday evening by Boko Haram who came from Sambisa, local vigilantes have confirmed.

The Adamawa State Police command also confirmed the attack but it said it could not pin-point the casualty toll even though it is high.

“We heard of the attack, but we are yet to ascertain fatality figures,” Othman Abubakar, Public Relations Officer of the Police in Adamawa State, said.. “I can tell you, though, that many innocent people lost their lives.”

However, a local vigilante member who does not want to be mentioned said he counted 26 corpses, with several injured persons been taken to the hospital.

“The Boko Haram terrorists stormed our village in their droves at about 7:30 pm Monday and started shooting randomly,” he said.

Abawu Maina Ularamu, a former Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, also confirmed the attack, saying: “They burnt several shops and many homes; they also stole food stuff.

“We are living in an atmosphere of despair and agony for this attack; over 20 were killed while many were injured.

"There is no doubt the attackers came from Sambisa. We experience such periodic attacks from Boko Haram, who usually look for food.

"Already residents are fleeing for fear of uncertainty; they (Boko Haram) are not far away from us, any slight opportunity, they may strike again.”