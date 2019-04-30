ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed concern over the abandonment of multi-billion Naira housing estates in Abuja.

Professor Bolaji Owasanoye stated this in Abuja on Monday, at a Forum of the Special Anti-Corruption Situation Room, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA).

Represented by Dr. Esa Onoja, his Chief of Staff, Owasanoye noted that nobody had come forward to claim ownership, even after the commission began Non-Conviction Assets Forfeiture proceedings, in line with Section 17 of the Advanced Free Fraud Act.

He said: "Where nobody comes forward to claim ownership after publication of Temporary Forfeiture Orders from the courts, the assets become the property of the Federal Government.

"It’s a big problem that requires information from members of the public. We feel that citizens should provide information and after providing information, to act as witnesses. The current administration has a very strong and viable whistleblowing policy.

“Over N.5 trillion has been recovered through this policy. But a lot more information is required. If we can only get just 25 per cent of what has been stolen and if that money is deployed to education, health, security, I think we would be on the road to joining other nations that our citizens will like to fly to and use their resources."