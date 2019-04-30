PHOTO: Zainab Aliyu Poses With Nigerian Officials In Jeddah After Release From Detention

The release of innocent Nigerian detainee Zainab Aliyu from detention in Saudi Arabia was completed on Tuesday, after which the Maitama Sule University, Kano student posed with Nigerian officials before the cameras, as captured above.

The picture was taken in Jeddah, a Saudi Arabian port city and modern commercial hub and gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Zainab had been in detention since her arrest in December when a banned drug, tramadol, was found in her bag on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Aliyu's continued detention sparked widespread sympathy all over the country, on the back of claims that she was innocent and only fell victim to a drug cartel at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, that specialises in keeping hard drugs in travellers’ bags.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the Nigerian government had succeeded in establishing her innocence, hence her freedom had been secured.

Also, Ibrahim Abubakar, the second Nigerian implicated in the case, will be released to the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.