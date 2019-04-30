Sultan Calls For More Efforts To Tackle Insecurity

Alhaji Abubakar Sa'ad (III), the Sultan of Sokoto, has expressed concern over insecurity, rising poverty and socio-economic problems confronting Nigeria.

The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the fact that these problems were left to linger for too long without being addressed is cause for worry.

He stated this at the Jama’atul Nasril Islam’s Central Council Meeting and Annual Pre-Ramadan Conference held in Kaduna on Monday.

Sultan Muhammadu also stressed the need for Nigeria to take strict actions in solving its problems as the nation has competent people that could proffer solutions to its challenges.

“The challenges bedevilling the country require commitment and proactive steps to address them. These challenges have unfortunately been on the increase because necessary steps and commitment to implement solutions identified are not taken," he said.

He also urged Muslim clerics to preach according to Islamic provisions as enshrined in the Holy Quran in the forthcoming Ramadan.

