VIDEO: Five Crushed To Death As Tricycle Crossing Rail Track Is Caught By Moving Train

A train has crushed five people after a tricycle veered into its tracks in Ogun State on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Toyin, a suburb between Agbado Crossing and Iju Ishaga Station.

The Ogun-bound passenger train killed all on board the tricycle in the process.

According to eyewitnesses, the train had left the station at Oke Aro and was heading to Itoki in Ogun State when the tragedy occurred. As the train approached, motorists and pedestrians alike stopped to give it the right of way.

However, the tricyclist who tried to make a last-minute dash across the tracks, was crushed alongside his passengers. Shortly after the train passed, the mangled remains of the occupants and the carcass of the tricycle splattered on the tracks.

"It happened in the early hours of the day as workers and traders were rushing to board vehicles to their various offices and destinations," one eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

"The tricycle and others were trying to cross the tracks but got trapped in rush-hour traffic along the Iju rail line as a moving train was fast approaching. The train smashed the rear side of the tricycle, thereby causing an accident where the rider of the tricycle and passersby were killed, while some sustained serious injuries. The accident also cause the train to skid off the track make an unusual stop few seconds later."

"It was a ghastly accident, which should have been avoided if the tricyclist and other four people involved in it were careful. The train was on its track, but the huge traffic made the tricyclist to be trapped."

It was gathered that after the unfortunate accident, some security agents arrived at the scene to ensure orderliness and evacuate the dead.