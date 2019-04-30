VIDEO: Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'

Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos State, has been shut down by traders in the technology hub who are protesting the planned installation of traditional male and female market leaders in the market.

The traders grounded the internationally renowned market, saying it does not need the imposition of an Iyaoloja.

Wasiu Agbaje, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) engineer, said the hub is not like the regular markets where such should be imposed.



Agbaje said that installing such would undermine the hub, because there is no relationship between technology and Iyaoloja.



“What do the Iyaoloja and Babaloja have to offer? What value are they going to add to the hub? And what technological innovations are they bringing?" he asked.



"The computer village is not like any other street market where pepper and other things are sold. It is an international technology hub and it should be treated as such."

Also, a businessman who asked not to be named said the computer village is an international market and should be treated as such.



"It will undermine the position of computer village internationally as the biggest technological hub in West Africa," she said. "Installing such Iyaoloja and Babaloja would contradict what the hub was known for, and breach the peace there, because it is not a regular market.



A Software developer, Joseph Efosa, said such installation would disturb the 25 years of peaceful existence of the hub, as the computer village is not a regular market.