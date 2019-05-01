BREAKING: IGP Removes Kaduna Commissioner Of Police Over Persistent Killings

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

Mohammed Adamu, Inspector general if Police, has ordered the immediate removal of Ahmed Abdulrahman as Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State.

Abdulrahman, who goes to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja, will be replaced by Aji Ali Janga.

The postings take immediate effect.

"As part of efforts aimed at rejigging the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes across the nation, particularly in Kaduna and other contiguous States, the Inspector General of Police, M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Ahmed Abdulrahaman from the State to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja. CP Aji Ali Janga, who until now was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State, takes over as the new helmsman in Kaduna Command," read a statement by Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force ublic Relations Officer."

"Other Commissioners of Police affected by the recent redeployment exercise include: CP Habu Sani Ahmadu, former CP Intelligence, who is now posted to Bauchi Command. CP Omololu Shamsudeen Bishi is redeployed from Benue State Police Command to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Alagbon Lagos. 

"While CP Mukadas Mohammed Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Benue State Command as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the State, the erstwhile CP in charge of CCR Alagbon, Lagos has now been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja as the CP in charge of Armament."

Adamu charged the newly posted/redeployed commissioners of police and other strategic commanders nationwide "to take urgent steps towards initiating and implementing concrete crime prevention strategies aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space under their watch from the activities of monstrous criminal elements in society".

Kaduna has been bedevilled by internal killings of recent, leading to a series of dusk-to-dawn curfew declarartions by the state government of Nasir el-Rufai.

