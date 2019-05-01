Kidnapped Senior Shell Workers Regain Freedom

Two Shell workers kidnapped along Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State axis of the East-West Road have regained their freedom.



Confirming the development, Rivers Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said a combined team of tactical force freed the oil workers.

"Yes, the tactical team of the command rescued the victims in the early hours of Tuesday," he said.

A shell spokesman added: “The individuals concerned have now been released; they are well and being supported after their ordeal.”