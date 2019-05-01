Magu: Militancy In Niger Delta, By-product Of Corruption

“Indeed some development scholars are of the view, which I also subscribe to, that militancy in the Niger Delta and insurgency in the North-east are by-products of corruption,” Magu said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019


Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he aligns with scholars who posit that militancy and insurgency are the by-products of corruption.

The anti-graft chief said this on Tuesday at the induction ceremony for governors-elect and their returning colleagues, held at the State House, Abuja.

He also tasked incoming and returning governors on the need to shun corruption.

Magu, who was among the panelists at one of the sessions of the event, stated that the twin evils of corruption and terrorism-financing, which have continued to bedevil the country, have created a disastrous impact on governance and socio-economic advancement of the country.

“Whether we like it or not, corruption and terrorism have become the twin evils undermining our collective efforts to make Nigeria a truly great country,” he stated.

He further stated that Nigeria’s failure to take full advantage of its natural resources could also be attributed to corruption as public office holders are in the habit of constantly stealing public resources.

The EFCC boss observed that the country’s loss to corruption in the last decade runs into trillions of naira, noting that a review of the recoveries between 2017 and now, shows that in 2017, the EFCC recovered N473.065 billion, $98 million, €7 million and £294,000, while N236.16 billion was recovered in 2018.

He explained that the nexus between corruption and terrorism is that corruption promotes insecurity.

“Indeed some development scholars are of the view, which I also subscribe to, that militancy in the Niger Delta and insurgency in the North-east are by-products of corruption,” Magu said.

He congratulated the governors-elect and urged them to make the fight against corruption a cardinal point in their administrations.

“If we can curb corruption, we can checkmate terrorists’ activities,” he said, adding that the only certain way for their re-election is to do what is right and take a stand in favour of the fight against corruption.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Leaked Audio Exposes Amnesty Boss Dokubo's Plans To 'Steal' N4.88bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Judge's Absence Stalls Trial Of Bauchi Governor-elect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Manhunt For Ex-INEC Chair, Maurice Iwu Over Diezani’s Election Bribery Funds At Fidelity Bank
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Sanusi: My Letter To Jonathan On 'Missing $20bn' Was Leaked By Amaechi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okorocha Storms Federal High Court Abuja Over Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME We Kidnap Travellers Because Government Stopped Paying Us Amnesty Allowances, Kidnappers Tell Victims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Air Force Commander Ignored My Distress Calls During Bandits’ Attack, Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Set To Compound Segun Oni's Court Woes by Suspending him
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Yahoo Boys, “Not Too Young To Scam” Trend And The Glorification Of Fraud In Nigeria By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola Asks: Those Who Don't support Borrowing, Are They Ready For Increased Taxes?
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police IGP To Appear Before Senate On May 7
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom After Less Than 24 Hours In Captivity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International China Sentences Canadian To Death For Drug Trafficking — The Second Time In Four Months
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad