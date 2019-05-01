Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore

“On this May Day we are calling on the people to…start preparing yourselves, preparing your neighbourhoods preparing your children for a revolution in this country; nothing but a revolution will solve Nigeria’s problem so that is why I have come to show solidarity with the Nigerian worker today," Sowore said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and convener of the Take It Back Movement, has condemned Nigerian labour leaders for happily accepting what he described as peanuts on behalf of workers.

Sowore made the condemnation while addressing Nigerian workers under the auspices of the Take It Back Movement, Landlord and Tenant Association of Nigeria as well as Sex Workers Association in Agege, Lagos, on Wednesday.

He described a situation where politicians take home huge amounts of money as pay while Nigerian workers who make the system work go home with slave wages as worrisome.

“I am opposed to slave wage of N30, 000 that they will never pay but you deserve more. I am not in consonance with our labour leaders who are happy to receive peanuts when our politicians are going home with huge amounts of money,” he said.

On the hardship experienced in most parts of the country, Sowore said: “Elections are over and the sufferings of Nigeria have just started and everybody has come to the realization that we have no hope with the current political leadership in the country; we have no hope with APC, we have no hope with PDP and if we are not careful, another four years nothing will happen in this country but more suffering and hardship for our people.

Also speaking at the event, Juwon Sanyaolu, leader of the protest, said the purpose of the mass action is to demand a living wage as well as the nationalization of the power sector.

“Our demands are implementation of the current minimum wage and government should pay living wages to our people. Also, we want the nationalization of the power sector to combat the menace of crazy bills and darkness."

