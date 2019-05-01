UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

 

Hikmat Gbadamosi, a 100-level student of the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has killed herself by allegedly drinking two bottles of the insecticide, Sniper.

She reportedly committed suicide on Saturday but the incident was only discovered on Monday.

Some of her coursemates were said to have become disturbed that she was absent from class on Monday despite having a test which had been announced prior to that day. These concerned friends went to look for her  at her lodge in the Aluu area of the state.

One of the friends said they met the door of her apartment locked and it took the intervention of the caretaker of the apartment who climbed a ladder and took a peep  through the window into the deceased's room to know she was dead. 

They forced the door of her room open  and found her bloated remains in the room.

She was said to have taken a video if herself, where she said “…it worsens every time and I don’t know who to call”.

One of her colleagues, who identified herself only as Esther, said the deceased was always withdrawn, adding that she also barred friends from visiting her in her lodge.

“Olaitan [Gbadamosi] was not talking to people before she died. I would say she was withdrawn; I thought her behaviour was due to her social status because she came from a wealthy family," Esther said.

“I heard she did not allow friends to visit her in her room off campus and that was why her body was discovered two days after she committed the act; her face was already swollen and black.”

Also, one of her flatmates who identified herself only as Vera, said: "was one of the coolest and calmest girls in the lodge. On Saturday, she was seen around 11pm talking to some people.

“She stayed alone in her room. People in the lodge did not notice her absence on Sunday until her coursemates came to look for her on Monday. They said she missed a test and that they had been trying her telephone line, which was not reachable. A few of them decided to check up on her.

“When they knocked on her door, there was no response. They alerted the security guards and tried all they could to make the door open, not knowing that she was dead. The security guards alerted the Police and the emergency department of the university and when they arrived, they forced the door open. She was found dead. She was in thesame clothes she wore on Saturday night.”

Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, saying investigations had commenced to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

“It is a suicide case and her corpse has been deposited in a mortuary," he said.

"Investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of her death through an autopsy. We want to know if it was what they alleged she drank that killed her or other extraneous factors.”

SaharaReporters, New York

