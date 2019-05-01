VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It

Video of Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter

A Nigerian police officer has been caught on video saying God supports it if people steal cars or are thieves.

The video, which has gone viral, was shared on Wednesday morning by Twitter user Kayode Ogundamisi.

SaharaReporters could not independently establish when the bribe-seeking encounter of the policeman with his vicim took place, or where it did.

In an attempt to extort N,4000 from his victims, the police officer said: “Even if you steal cars or you're an armed robber, God supports you. Make it four [N4,000]; we are four in number.

Earlier, the driver of the car could be heard saying: "Do you know how much they’ve collected from me today?"

And the police officer replied: "You’re a child of the world [loosely meaning 'you're a big boy']; you’re highly respected.

"Look, even if you steal cars or you're an armed robber, God supports you. I’m okay with it. Make it four [N4,000]; we are four in number."

When the money was handed over to the policeman, he said: :Thanks. 'Your head is correct.'"