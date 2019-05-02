Aviation College Plane Crash-Lands In Ilorin... Investigation Bureau Called In

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has dispatched investigators to the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, over the serious aircraft incident that occurred in the state on Wednesday.

It was learnt that investigators from AIB arrived at the college on Thursday morning to commence investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the incident, which occurred around 11:05am.

The source confirmed to SaharaReporters that two investigators from the AIB arrived at the college early in the morning to commence investigation.

The incident occurred when the pilot attempted to land the aircraft at the Ilorin International Airport after a training session.

As of the time of the crash, the aircraft, a Diamond with the registration number: 5N BNH, was badly damaged, but there was no casualty to any of the two occupants — instructor and student.

The source confided in our correspondent that the pilot, who was the instructor, had a problem with the landing gear of the aircraft.

The pilot had to crash-land the aircraft after notifying the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of his challenge with landing.

The ATC thereafter gave the pilot an emergency status to land the aircraft, but with fire service stationed close to the runway.

The aircraft was on the runway for about four hours before it was towed away. Within the period, the runway was closed to traffic.