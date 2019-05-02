Aviation College Plane Crash-Lands In Ilorin... Investigation Bureau Called In

It was learnt that investigators from AIB arrived at the college on Thursday morning to commence investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the incident, which occurred around 11:05am.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2019

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has dispatched investigators to the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, over the serious aircraft incident that occurred in the state on Wednesday.

It was learnt that investigators from AIB arrived at the college on Thursday morning to commence investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the incident, which occurred around 11:05am.

The source confirmed to SaharaReporters that two investigators from the AIB arrived at the college early in the morning to commence investigation.

The incident occurred when the pilot attempted to land the aircraft at the Ilorin International Airport after a training session.

As of the time of the crash, the aircraft, a Diamond with the registration number: 5N BNH, was badly damaged, but there was no casualty to any of the two occupants — instructor and student.

The source confided in our correspondent that the pilot, who was the instructor, had a problem with the landing gear of the aircraft.

The pilot had to crash-land the aircraft after notifying the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of his challenge with landing.

The ATC thereafter gave the pilot an emergency status to land the aircraft, but with fire service stationed close to the runway.

The aircraft was on the runway for about four hours before it was towed away. Within the period, the runway was closed to traffic.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Delta Airlines Suspends Liberia Flights
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Use Of Vehicles And Animals Banned In Borno State During Eid Kabir, According To Army
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport To Close For Six Weeks
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Why Nigerians Are Denied Entry At US Airports - Envoy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel 400 British Airways Passengers Stranded In Nigeria Over IT Problems, As KLM, Virgin Come To The Rescue
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Lagos Airport Secures NCAA Certification 38 Years After Opening
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dickson Won't Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Bayelsa Until...
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Be Ready For More Tax If You Want New Minimum Wage, Governors Tell Workers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Former Ekiti Governor Segun Oni Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad