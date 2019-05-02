Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group

After seven years, the musical relationship between Tiwa Savage and Don Jazzy’s Mavins Global has come to an end as the singer signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Universal music group, an international record label.

Tiwa Savage had a great run in 2018 as she made history as the first female to win the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards and also became the first African female to sell out at London’s Indigo.

Although 2019 has been a silent year for her, as she is yet to release an official single, this new announcement means her fans can expect some new music from her.

Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page on Thursday to announce that the singer would forever be remembered and cherished at Mavin.

"We would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together," he said.

"As you start this new chapter in your life, we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn."

Announcing the deal, Adam Granite, EVP market Development, Universal Music Group, said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world.”

Speaking on her arrival to the label, Tiwa Savage, said: “My biggest goal is to make Africa proud. I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”