Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him

She told the court that she was ready to be divorced from her husband, and prayed that the custody of their son be given to her, with child maintenance fee of N500,000 monthly.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2019

Clara Shime, wife of Sulivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, has asked the court to be allowed to take over custody of the 10-year-old son she had with the ex-governor.

Clara made the request while responding to the dissolution of their 11-year marriage as filed by Sulivan Chime on Thursday. 

She told the court that she was ready to be divorced from her husband, and prayed that the custody of their son be given to her, with child maintenance fee of N500,000 monthly.

Clara told the court that her son was not properly cared for and she was only allowed to see him five hours a month under heavy security.

When asked under cross-examination if she had taken a picture to present as evidence, she informed the court that she was forbidden by her husband’s stewards and security personnel from taking photographs of him.

While responding to Mr. Paul Onya, counsel to the petitioner, she informed the court that in the two previous petitions she filed, she had demanded for the custody of her child.

Onye then requested to tender the petitions filed at Enugu High Court and an FCT High Court as exhibits before the court.

Counsel to Clara, Achibongu Iyeme, objected that the documents were not certified.

Clara also informed the court that she was depressed during her marriage because her husband only had marital relations with her on their wedding night and never touched her, so it led to her depressed condition.

Clara further denied any allegation of schizophrenia but said she only saw the CMD of neuropsychiatric because her husband brought him to their home.

Justice Angela Otaluka ruled that documents were not admissible, and adjourned the case till June 10 for continuation of hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion A Summary Of My Review Of The Supreme Court Decision In The Rivers State Governorship Case Entitled: “A Farewell To Election Petitions” By Prof. Itse Sagay
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Press Release: N1.4 bn Subsidy Scam: Court Retains Jurisdiction
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides FG Plotting to Force Constitutional Crisis to Scuttle Elections, Re-enact June 12 Scenario, APC Warns
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerian To Die In Indonesia For Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides 19 Ekiti APC Lawmakers Avoid Peace Assembly With Ayo Fayose
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dickson Won't Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Bayelsa Until...
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Be Ready For More Tax If You Want New Minimum Wage, Governors Tell Workers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Former Ekiti Governor Segun Oni Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad