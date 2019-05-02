Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him

Clara Shime, wife of Sulivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, has asked the court to be allowed to take over custody of the 10-year-old son she had with the ex-governor.



Clara made the request while responding to the dissolution of their 11-year marriage as filed by Sulivan Chime on Thursday.



She told the court that she was ready to be divorced from her husband, and prayed that the custody of their son be given to her, with child maintenance fee of N500,000 monthly.



Clara told the court that her son was not properly cared for and she was only allowed to see him five hours a month under heavy security.



When asked under cross-examination if she had taken a picture to present as evidence, she informed the court that she was forbidden by her husband’s stewards and security personnel from taking photographs of him.



While responding to Mr. Paul Onya, counsel to the petitioner, she informed the court that in the two previous petitions she filed, she had demanded for the custody of her child.



Onye then requested to tender the petitions filed at Enugu High Court and an FCT High Court as exhibits before the court.



Counsel to Clara, Achibongu Iyeme, objected that the documents were not certified.



Clara also informed the court that she was depressed during her marriage because her husband only had marital relations with her on their wedding night and never touched her, so it led to her depressed condition.



Clara further denied any allegation of schizophrenia but said she only saw the CMD of neuropsychiatric because her husband brought him to their home.



Justice Angela Otaluka ruled that documents were not admissible, and adjourned the case till June 10 for continuation of hearing.