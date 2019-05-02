Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'

May 02, 2019

Arraignment of four men alleged to have set their dogs on policemen has commenced in Abuja.

Appearing on Thursday at the Upper Area Court, Mpape, the defendants — Patrick Anyafulu, Iluobe Kester, Kennedy Victor and Aseogua Oritsebenigho — who all reside in Poli-Macus Estate, Gwarinpa, were charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, obstructing public servant from performing his lawful duty, assault and causing hurt.

Police prosecutor Stanley Nwaforaku said on April 9, in the cause of investigating a case of kidnapping, a team of policemen from the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Unit, went to the defendants' estate.

Nwaforaku told the court that policemen proceeded to No 30 Isah Khalid Street Poli-Macus Estate Gwarinpa, to effect the arrest of the defendants.

The prosecutor alleged that after the intelligence response team introduced themselves to the defendants as policemen, with a valid warrant of arrest, they intentionally unleashed their dogs on them.

He said that the policemen were bitten by the dogs.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 149, 267 and 246 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The Area court judge, Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Mohammed ordered the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and verified by the police.

He further adjourned the case until May 24 for hearing.

