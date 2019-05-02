Reps Invite 'This Man' Buhari To Explain Widespread Killings By Bandits, Kidnappers

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari over the‎ "ongoing unwanton killings" and destruction of property by bandits and kidnappers, which have become rife in Nigeria, especially in the north-western states of the country.

While calling on the Federal Government to urgently deploy soldiers to the affected areas, the lawmakers also ‎asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the provision of relief materials to victims of the attacks.

The resolutions followed an amendment to a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by Ahmed Safana (APC, Katsina), and seconded by Gabriel Onyewife (PDP, Anambra). Tagged 'the need for government intervention on the‎ ongoing unwanton killings by bandits and kidnappers in S‎afana/Batsari Federal Constituency of Katsina State‎', the lawmaker had sought the declaration of state of emergency in the affected areas.

However, a request by Danbruam Nuhu (PDP, Kano) that the state of emergency be extended to the whole of north-west‎ region, was overruled by majority voice votes after thorough and extensive debate.

Meanwhile, Ali Madaki (PDP, Kano), addressing the Commander-In-Chief as "this man", asked the lower chamber to invite the President to come and explain why the killings have continued unabated under his watch.

But Yakubu Dogara corrected Madaki by inserting "Mr President" before putting his motion to voice vote and the majority of the of the lawmakers supported that the President should be invited to disclose measures being taken by his government to check the ongoing killings in various parts of the country, especially in the North-West.

“It is the constitutional duty of lawmakers to take action whenever brutal and inhuman attacks are being inflicted on any community or group of people of this country,” Dogara said while passing the motion to invite the President.

However, no official date was slated for the appearance of the President at the green chamber.