Four Kwara Government Officials Remanded In Prison For 'Laundering N20.3m'

The four were arraigned before Justice Babangana Ashigar by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2019

A Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has ordered the remandment of four Kawara State government officials in prison.

The four — Abubakar Ishiak, Permanent Secretary; Shina Mudasir Akorede, Director of Administration and Finance; Rasaq Momonu, Controller Finance and Account, and Hafees Yusuf, Cashier — were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Babangana Ashigar by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering.

The officials were accused of making illegal cash transfer of N20,300,000 (Twenty Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) from the coffers of the state government.

One of the counts reads: "That you, Abubakar Ishiak, being the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Government House, Shina Mudasir Akorede, being the Director of Administration and Finance, Rasaq Momonu, being the Controller of Finance and Account, Kwara State Government House, and Hafees Yusuf, being the Cashier of Kwara State Government House on or about the 14th day of February 2019 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a cash payment of N20,300,000 (Twenty Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) only to one Energy Multi-Trade Unique Interbiz Limited through the company's Chief Executive Officer, Jimoh Sarafadeen Kolade for services rendered to Kwara State Government House, which cash sum exceeded the limitation of N10 million payable to a body corporate and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (b) and Punishable under section 16 of the same Act."

Justice Babangana Ashigar refused the plea of the defence counsel to grant the officials bail.

Christopher Mschelia, the prosecuting counsel, prayed the court to keep the officials in prison pending a day for trial is fixed.

Mschelia said: “A date for trial to commence as the EFCC was prepared to prove its case against them.

"We are asking your lordship to order that they should be remanded in prison.”

With the defendants pleading not guilty, lead defence counsel, Abdulwahab Bamidele, however, made an oral application for bail.

Mschelia urged the court not to grant the request, insisting that "the substantive bail application is not ripe for hearing".

In his ruling, Justice Ashigar refused the oral application for bail, and ordered the defendants to be remanded in EFCC custody.

The case has been adjourned to May 8 for a hearing of the formal bail application, while the trial is to commence on June 6.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Gbajabiamila Woos Lawmakers With Smartphones
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Trader Moni Is Illegal, Corrupt Extra-budgetary Spending, Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (II)
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption After Onnoghen, SERAP Asks CCB To Provide Asset Declaration Details Of All Presidents, Governors Since 1999
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Gbajabiamila Woos Lawmakers With Smartphones
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Tinubu-Ojo Ignores Protest, Installs Iyaloja, Babaloja In Computer Village
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections PDP's Ogunlewe Set To Join His Son Moyosore In APC 'In The Next 30 Days'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME LASTMA Officer Knocked Off Third Mainland Bridge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Sacks All Permanent Secretaries In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Trader Moni Is Illegal, Corrupt Extra-budgetary Spending, Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Iyaloja Of Computer Village And The Tragedy Of A Nation Resistant To Development By Bright Ogundare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (II)
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Invite 'This Man' Buhari To Explain Widespread Killings By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad