Ganduje Sacks All Permanent Secretaries In Kano

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has fired all the 33 permanent secretaries in the state.

Auwal Naiya, head of the state civil service, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Governor took the move as part of his administration’s resolve to “ensure greater efficiency in service delivery”.

The governor directed all those relieved of their appointments to hand over to the most senior directors in their ministries and parastatals.

Naiya said the sacked officials and any interested directors could reapply for positions in the state’s civil service latest May 9.

The statement read: “In line with the present administration's resolve to vigorously pursue/implement the reform initiative embarked upon since its inception, and cognizant of the need to further ensure greater efficiency in service delivery, as well as reinvigorate the top echelon of the civil service, Kano State government has relieved all permanent secretaries of their appointment with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, they are to hand over to most senior directors in their ministries and parastatals on or before Wednesday, 8th May, 2019, and they are to report to the office of the head of service for reassignment.

“In the same vein, all substantive directors on grade level 16 or 17, as well as the permanent secretaries relieved, who are interested can apply for the position of permanent secretary in the state civil service, and should submit their applications along with their curriculum vitae and notification of last promotion or appointment to this office on or before Thursday, 9th May, 2019.”

