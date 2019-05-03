Gowon Slumps During David Ejoor's Burial In Delta

Yakubu Gowon, former Military Head of State, on Friday slumped during the funeral of David Akpodiete Ejoor, former Chief of Army Staff, in Delta State.

Guests were at the grave side of Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government of the state, when Gowon collapsed.

He was promptly rushed by military officials to a special tent for emergency resuscitation.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of the state, and James Ibori, former Governor of the state, were some of the concerned faces in the tent while the resuscitation went on.

Military and Delta State ambulances were immediately stationed in front of the tent should they be needed to relocate the elderstatesman to the hospital.

According to NAN, Ibori and Okowa were later seen exiting the special tent, an indication that the former army general had recovered.