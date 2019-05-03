Gowon Slumps During David Ejoor's Burial In Delta

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of the state, and James Ibori, former Governor of the state, were some of the concerned faces in the tent while the resuscitation went on.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2019

Yakubu Gowon, former Military Head of State, on Friday slumped during the funeral of David Akpodiete Ejoor, former Chief of Army Staff, in Delta State.

Guests were at the grave side of Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government of the state, when Gowon collapsed.

He was promptly rushed by military officials to a special tent for emergency resuscitation.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of the state, and James Ibori, former Governor of the state, were some of the concerned faces in the tent while the resuscitation went on.

Military and Delta State ambulances were immediately stationed in front of the tent should they be needed to relocate the elderstatesman to the hospital.

According to NAN, Ibori and Okowa were later seen exiting the special tent, an indication that the former army general had recovered.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Gbajabiamila Woos Lawmakers With Smartphones
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections PDP's Ogunlewe Set To Join His Son Moyosore In APC 'In The Next 30 Days'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Sacks All Permanent Secretaries In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Trader Moni Is Illegal, Corrupt Extra-budgetary Spending, Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Invite 'This Man' Buhari To Explain Widespread Killings By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Gbajabiamila Woos Lawmakers With Smartphones
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Tinubu-Ojo Ignores Protest, Installs Iyaloja, Babaloja In Computer Village
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections PDP's Ogunlewe Set To Join His Son Moyosore In APC 'In The Next 30 Days'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME LASTMA Officer Knocked Off Third Mainland Bridge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Four Kwara Government Officials Remanded In Prison For 'Laundering N20.3m'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Sacks All Permanent Secretaries In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Trader Moni Is Illegal, Corrupt Extra-budgetary Spending, Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Iyaloja Of Computer Village And The Tragedy Of A Nation Resistant To Development By Bright Ogundare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (II)
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad