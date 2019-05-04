‘Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Magumeri, Without Opposition For Four Hours

Many people are believed to have lost their lives on Friday evening when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, security sources have told SaharaReporters.

The terrorists arrived at Magumeri town at exactly 5:40pm in a large convoy, forcing the villagers to flee into bushes.

According to one of the sources, the attack lasted for about three hours, with the insurgents moving freely in Magumeri town till about 9:15pm.

“Both soldiers and civilian JTF members were overpowered as the attack went on hidden,” said the source. “The situation in Magumeri is worrisome; many were killed and an unverified number wounded.”

SaharaReporters later confirmed that troops lsubsequently regrouped to face the terrorists after getting reinforcement from Gubio town.