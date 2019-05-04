Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit

Shogunle’s removal came two days after making an unguarded comment on the illegal raid and rape of over 100 women by some Police officers in Abuja. He had taken to Twitter to reply those condemning the Police, saying: “Those making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in #Abuja; •Prostitution is a crime under the law •P is a sin under the 2 main religions of FCT residents •Medicine says P is spreading HIV & STD •P is lifeline of violent criminals •P don’t pay tax • (Nigeria) culture frowns at P.”

Nigerians on social media went into a frenzy at the news that Abayomi Shogunle, Head of the Complaint Response Unit of the Police, had been removed from the position.

Shogunle’s removal came two days after making an unguarded comment on the illegal raid and rape of over 100 women by some Police officers in Abuja.

Shogunle had taken to Twitter to reply those condemning the Police, saying: “Those making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in #Abuja; •Prostitution is a crime under the law •P is a sin under the 2 main religions of FCT residents •Medicine says P is spreading HIV & STD •P is lifeline of violent criminals •P don’t pay tax • (Nigeria) culture frowns at P.”

A day after his tweet, he also posted on his timeline, “I have seen the video by one activist saying "No vagina in Abuja is safe" following the arrest & conviction in court of some women involved in prostitution. Pls inform girls making rape allegation with use of pure water sachet as condom to contact @PoliceNG_CRU on 08057000001-2.”

Twitter users lambasted the Police and Shogunle, branding him a bigot.

Frank Mba, Police spokesperson, confirmed that Shogunle had been redeployed to a town in Ebonyi state, saying: “Yes he has been removed and redeployed to Ebonyi State as Area Commander of Nkalagu.”

Here are some reactions from social media:

@Gideon_Xclusive wrote “Mr Abayomi Shogunle case is like a king who rule well during his reigning people will never forget him while the one who rules the other way people will not forget him.. Abayomi enjoy Nkalagu to the fullest...happy”

@Medico_Zeal “Heard that Abayomi Shogunle has been transferred to nkalagu in ebonyi state. Brother yomi I guess this will help you to engage your brain more whenever you wanna talk or scrabble down words. Enjoy your stay in nkalagu ogbeni yomi”

@Austynzogs “The loquacious head of Police Complain Response Unit,ACP. Abayomi Shogunle,has been transferred to Nkalagu,in Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi state from Lagos State,following several complaint about his insensitive disposition towards the complaints of citizens against Police”

@savndaniel “It is the end of the road for the Abayomi Shogunle! However, it is also the beginning of terror, lawlessness and police brutality in Nkalagu. Whilst we celebrate his redeployment, we sympathise with the people of Nkalagu, because an evil thing has been brought upon them.”

@Yitkyim “Abayomi Shogunle had to go. He was a supporter of police brutality against civilians. His utterances were too careless for a law enforcement officer talk more of a spokesperson for @PoliceNG”

 

