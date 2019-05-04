David Alaba Reveals Nigeria's U17 Coaches Demanded Bribes For Him To Play For Golden Eaglets

The extraordinary left back, who is also versed with a number of other positions, trained with the Nigeria U17s containing the likes of Lukman Haruna, Macauley Chrisantus and Rabiu Ibrahim ahead of the tournament in South Korea and impressed during the training camp. The Golden Eaglets coaches wanted to collect money from Alaba but his mother insisted that there was no way she going to part with a single penny.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2019

Bayern Munich star David Alaba has revealed he was asked to pay a bribe by the Golden Eaglets coaches so he could be selected for the 2007 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Alaba, born in Vienna, Austria, to a Filipino mother and Nigerian father, was eligible to represent the Super Eagles before he eventually settled for Austria, his country of birth. 

However, the extraordinary left back, who is also versed with a number of other positions, told allnigeriasoccer.com he trained with the Nigeria U17s containing the likes of Lukman Haruna, Macauley Chrisantus and Rabiu Ibrahim ahead of the tournament in South Korea and impressed during the training camp.

The paper wrote: “The Golden Eaglets coaches wanted to collect money from Alaba but his mother insisted that there was no way she going to part with a single penny. 

“Speaking recently, the 26-year-old has labelled the Nigeria U17 coaches 'jokers' and has vowed not to respond to their greetings if he is approached by the coaches.”

Nigeria eventually won the tournament but Alaba would have undoubtedly gone on to become a shining star of the Super Eagles.

A six-time Austrian Footballer of the Year, Alaba has earned 68 caps for Austria, scoring 13 goals and representing them at the 2016 European Championship.

He holds Austria's record as the youngest player to play for their senior national team, having made his debut in 2009 as a 17-year-old.

As a very versatile player, he has played in a multitude of roles, including central midfield, central defence, right and left wing, but has since blossomed as a left-back

Since debuting for Bayern in 2009, Alaba has won a total of 15 titles.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: 21 Injured As Boeing 737 Skids Into River On Landing In Florida
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Drugs Minister: How We Secured Release Of Zainab Aliyu, Ibrahim Abubakar from Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Govt Approves N52bn For Monitoring Of Borders
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption The Chateau Overlooking Lake Geneva Was Bought For Peter Bosworth For $31m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Adesina On Trump’s 'Lifeless' Comment: No Foreign Power Will Determine Nigeria’s President In 2019
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Fallacious History And Pseudo - Science: The Ooni Enitan’s Dalliance With Diddle By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Ex-NAMA DG Transferred N9m Several Times A Day To 'Defraud' The Agency Of N2.8bn
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Unlike Jonathan, Buhari's Administration Witnessed Gross Destruction Of Nigeria's Electoral Process, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Magumeri, Without Opposition For Four Hours
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Some Bankers Are Deliberately Sabotaging Our Investigations, Says Magu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We're At The Mercy Of Criminals, Cardinal Onaiyekan Cries Out
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gowon Slumps During David Ejoor's Burial In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad