Nigeria Has 14m Drug Users, Reveals Buba Marwa

He said this in Abuja on Friday while giving reports of his committee members to Mohammed Bello, the FCT Minister.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2019

Buba Marwa, the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, says over 14 million Nigerians are activily abusing drugs.

He said that the committee is working effortlessly to reduce the level of drug abuse in the country.

Marwa expressed his displeasure with the high rate of drug abuse among youth, citing several agencies that the committee had engaged for the assignment.

He said the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the police, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), ministers of health and education as well as regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical council and patent medicine dealers association of Nigeria had been contacted.

On his part, the FCT Minister urged the Nigerian government to help provide more funding for the NDLEA so that it can do its job better.

