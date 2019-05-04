VIDEO: Protesters Scream At Nigerian Policemen: 'Shame On You For Raping Women'

Following the arrest of 65 women on Wednesday in and around nightclubs in Abuja, some Nigerian women have taken to the streets to protest the illegality of the action.

The protest, which was mobilised on Twitter, is called #SayHerNameNigeria. It held in Lagos, Abuja and Accra on Saturday.





The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as 'To be a woman is not a crime', 'Protect not molest', 'Shame on you for raping our women', among others.

As reported by SaharaReporters on Thursday, some of the ladies convicted by a mobile court in Abuja for alleged prostitution spoke out about how the were raped by some of the policemen who arrested them — some without condoms and some wearing improvised “pure water sachets” as protection.