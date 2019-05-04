We're At The Mercy Of Criminals, Cardinal Onaiyekan Cries Out

Cadinal John Onaiyekan, the former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, has lamented the unchecked security situation in the country, particularly bandity and kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Onaiyekan spoke in Abuja on Saturday at a conference on migration, themed ‘Action against irregular migration of Nigerians'.



The cleric warned people who have no vision or plan to develop the country to steer clear of politics.

"If you have no idea of how to develop Nigeria through education, security, amongst others then, do not go into politics," he said.

"This same kidnapping issue happened along Lokoja-Kabba road some years back; I could not travel then. I could not understand that 30km of road cannot be policed. It just gives you a very sad impression that we are really at the mercy of the criminals. So you get ready to pay them, this is not the way to live.”



On irregular migration, the cleric noted that migration is a fundamental right of every human being, but added that it must be done in ways that would not violate the laws of the host nation.