APC Elders Reject Oni’s 'Embarrassing' Suspension

Shortly after the July 14, 2018 governorship election won by Kayode Fayemi, Oni had gone to court to challenge Fayemi’s eligibility to participate in the May 12, 2018 APC primary to select a governorship candidate for the party.

by Sahara Reporters May 05, 2019

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifaki Ekiti Ward say the suspension of Segun Oni, former Governor of Ekiti State, is "embarrassing and illegal", as the process contravened the guidelines of the party.

The leaders also called on party members to disregard Oni’s suspension.

Oni was suspended indefinitely by executives in Ifaki Ward II, for alleged anti-party activities. However, a statement signed by Michael Durodola, Tayo Okanlawon, Ebenezer Ogunlana and Sola Ilori, noted that the said suspension cannot stand.

The letter conveying Oni’s suspension was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Ifaki ward II, Shina Akinloye and Ogunyemi Taiwo, respectively, as well as 24 other executive members in the ward.

According to NAN, Durodola, Okanlawon, Ogunlana and Ilori dissociated themselves from the suspension, saying it was an act of disrespect for Oni, who was also the immediate past Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

The statement continued: “The ward executives’ decision to suspend Segun Oni did not receive the general blessing of Ifaki wards’ APC leaders.

“The concocted allegations were unfounded. Names of those said to have raised allegations of anti-party activities against Oni were not mentioned, neither was he invited.

“The faceless committee they said they set up did not properly invite the former governor. Also, the suspension letter written to the former governor has no signatories and this renders it useless.

“With the above, we the entire elders of the APC in the two wards in Ifaki, reject this suspension and we urge the party members and the public to discountenance it."

