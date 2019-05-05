Kano Govt To Pay N30m As Dowry For 1,500 Brides

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, says the state government would pay N30million as dowry for 1,500 brides during a mass wedding scheduled for Sunday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Anwar said the government has concluded arrangements to conduct mass wedding for 1,500 prospective couples across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Anwar said the couples passed through different stages of screening before they got to the final wedding stage.

He said N20,000 would be given by the state government as dowry for every bride, amounting to N30million.

He said: “While dowry would be paid, it is also part of the magnanimous engagement by the state government that complete sets of beds, side mirrors, wardrobes and mattresses would all be provided for each couple.

“A complete set of cushion chairs would also be given to each and every couple, which includes three-seater chairs and other side chairs. Window blinds and plastic carpets will also be provided.

“New clothing materials, popularly called ‘Shadda’ would be provided for all the would-be husbands, so that they can appear as happily wedded grooms, showcasing their happiness to families, friends and well wishers."

Anwar said it was the hope of the government that what is provided for the couples would go a long way in serving as relief for them after the marriage.

In 2018, the state government set up a 23-member committee on state-sponsored mass wedding, under the leadership of Professor Sani Zaharaddeen.