EFCC To Probe Saraki's Earnings As Kwara Governor

The anti-graft agency stated that it is investigating Saraki for an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds, theft, and money laundering.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has embarked on a fresh move to investigate the earnings of Bukola Saraki, Nigeria's Senate President, while he was Governor of Kwara State.

Saraki held the position from 2003 to 2011, before his election into the National Assembly.

In a letter to the Kwara State government, the EFCC demanded to be furnished with a breakdown of Saraki's income, as well as his entitlements as Governor of the state.

The letter signed by Isyaku Sharu, the EFCC Zonal Head, Isyaku Sharu, read: “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish us with the full details of all his entitlements to include but not limited to emoluments, allowances, estacodes, other fringe benefits and severance package while he held sway as the Executive Governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38 (1) & (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.”

Saraki has been enmeshed in different corruption cases both in the country and internationally, together with his wife’s activities, detailed in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, a global investigation revealing top corrupt office holders in the world.

SaharaReporters, New York

