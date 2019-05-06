'The President Has Lost It' — Sowore Blasts Buhari Over 'IG Is Losing Weight' Comment

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his comments on the recent spike in insecurity and kidnappings all over the country upon arrival from London.



When asked on Sunday if a different approach would be employed to combat insurgents, Buhari had responded that Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), was losing weight, proof that he was working hard.



Reacting to the statement on Monday, Sowore said: "I think the President has lost it. His reaction is at variance with the gravity of the insecurity in the country".



In a video tweeted by VOA journalist Saleh Shehu Ashaka, on Twitter @AshakaSaleh, had asked the President: “Are we likely to see a different approach in the fight against insecurity, especially kidnapping, which is a big issue now Sir?"



The President responded: “You know, I have just seen the IG, he is… I think he is losing weight; so, I think he is working hard.

Buhari arrived Nigeria from London where he sought medical services at a private hospital, contrary to claims by the presidency that the trip was a "private visit".