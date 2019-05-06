To Reduce Population Of Unmarried Citizens, Kano Govt Spends N300m On Mass Wedding For 1,500 Couples

The Kano State Government has declared that it spent over N300 million on mass wedding for 1,500 couples in the state.

The mass wedding, which took place on Sunday, was attended by prominent sons and daughters of the state and invited guests from across the country.

The wedding prayer took place at the Kano Central Mosque, and it was conducted by Prof. Sani Zahradeen, the Chief Imam of the state.

The duo of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, presided over the wedding.

Ganduje said the gesture was aimed at further reducing the problems associated with the high number of unmarried youth in the state. He urged the new couples to uphold the trust reposed in them by the state government.‎ He also appealed to wealthy individuals to complement the efforts of the state government.‎

Ganduje said that the couples were selected and screened from each of the 44 local government areas of the state.‎

“The beneficiaries were selected from each of the 44 LGAs of the state by the committee shouldered with the responsibilities of selecting and screening eligible beneficiaries," he said, noting that part of the N300 million spent on the wedding was used to offset the costs incurred in the provision of complete sets of beds, side mirrors, wardrobes and mattresses presented to the couples as gifts.

Ganduje said the state government would pay N20,000 dowry for the couples and N10,000 as start-up capital to each bride.

He also said medical tests, including HIV/AIDS tests, were conducted on the couples in order to ascertain their genuine health status before the marriage.‎‎

Speaking at the occasion, Sanusi II, commended the state government for the gesture, decrying the prevalence of obnoxious traditions that prevent some youth from getting married.

He urged them to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in them, and try to live in line with the Islamic injunctions.‎

Ali Habu and Aminu Bala, who spoke on behalf of the couples, commended the state government for the gesture.